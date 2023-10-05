FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 12th Straight Session
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 12th consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,864.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 521.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
In the last 12 sessions, FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 25,433.7 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 13,733.6 crore, according to the NSE data.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,12,858 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 406 points or 0.62% up at 65,631.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 110 points or 0.56% higher at 19,545.75.