BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Seller For The Second Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Seller For The Second Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

18 Apr 2023, 6:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market trend,&nbsp;financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Stock market trend, financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 46,941.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.

India's benchmark stock ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184 points, or 0.31%, at 59,727.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 47 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,660.15.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT