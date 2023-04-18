FPIs Stay Net Seller For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 46,941.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.