FPIs Stay Net Seller For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained ...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 46,941.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
India's benchmark stock ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184 points, or 0.31%, at 59,727.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 47 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,660.15.
