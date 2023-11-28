ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Three Straight Sessions
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 783.8 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 783.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 1,325 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 98,872 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 204.16 points, or 0.31%, up at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 95 points, or 0.48%, higher at 19,889.70.
