FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third session in a row on Monday, but they bought the lowest amount of equities in almost four months.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 64.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 33,939 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,346 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.