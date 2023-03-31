FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 357.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day, raking in stocks worth Rs 2,479.9 crore, NSE data showed. They had snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,557.6 crore.