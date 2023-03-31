BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 357.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
31 Mar 2023, 6:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/pt-br/@uxindo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">UX Indonesia</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/8mikJ83LmSQ?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: UX Indonesia on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 357.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day, raking in stocks worth Rs 2,479.9 crore, NSE data showed. They had snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,557.6 crore.

Benchmark indices rallied on the last day of the fiscal, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing 1,032 points up, or 1.78%, at 58,991.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 279 points higher, or 1.63%, at 17,359.75.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT