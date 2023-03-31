ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 357.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 357.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day, raking in stocks worth Rs 2,479.9 crore, NSE data showed. They had snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,557.6 crore.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day, raking in stocks worth Rs 2,479.9 crore, NSE data showed. They had snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,557.6 crore.
Benchmark indices rallied on the last day of the fiscal, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing 1,032 points up, or 1.78%, at 58,991.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 279 points higher, or 1.63%, at 17,359.75.
