FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the third day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,085.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the highest amount of net buying by FPIs this month so far.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 297.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 13,124 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 42,383 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.