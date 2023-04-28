FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,304.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second day and bought stocks worth Rs 264.27 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 44,845.83 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.