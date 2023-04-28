ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,304.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday.
Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second day and bought stocks worth Rs 264.27 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 44,845.83 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 463 points up, or 0.76%, at 61,112.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 150 points, or 0.84%, at 18,065.
