FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,305 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 204.8 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 44,251.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.