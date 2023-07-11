FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Tenth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,197.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. The 10-day buying momentum is the longest since the period between April 26 and May 18.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers of equities and offloaded stocks worth Rs 7.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 23,874 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,281 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. updated till the previous trading day.