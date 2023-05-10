FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Tenth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,833.13 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, and sold stocks worth Rs 789.67 crore, snapping a two-day buying streak, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 33,418.99 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.