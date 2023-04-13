FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Tenth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 221.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row on Thursday.
Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 273.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian equities so far in 2023, offloading stocks worth around Rs 45,597.9 crore.
Inflows into equity mutual funds surged to a 12-month high in March, aided by investments in sectoral and thematic schemes. Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes increased 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the ninth straight day to end at a seven-week high on Thursday. On a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the third week in a row.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.