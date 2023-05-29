ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,758.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,758.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the seventh straight day and bought Rs 853.6 crore worth of equities.
Institutions have bought Rs 39,106 crore worth of equities in May so far—the highest buying since August 2022. They have been net buyers of Rs 24,527 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 345 points up, or 0.55%, at 62,846.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 99 points, or 0.54%, at 18,598.65.
