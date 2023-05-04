ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a two-day selling streak and bought stocks worth Rs 441.5 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 40,095....
Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a two-day selling streak and bought stocks worth Rs 441.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 40,095.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points up, or 0.91%, at 61,749.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 166 points, or 0.92%, at 18,255.80.
