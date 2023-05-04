BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

04 May 2023, 6:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market trend,&nbsp;financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Stock market trend, financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a two-day selling streak and bought stocks worth Rs 441.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 40,095.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points up, or 0.91%, at 61,749.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 166 points, or 0.92%, at 18,255.80.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT