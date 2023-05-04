FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a two-day selling streak and bought stocks worth Rs 441.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 40,095.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023