FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 475.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 48,953.1 crore.