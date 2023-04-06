BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 475.81 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

06 Apr 2023, 5:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange or NSE building at BKC. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
National Stock Exchange or NSE building at BKC. (Photo: Reuters)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 475.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 48,953.1 crore.

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.24%, higher at 59,832.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 42 points, or 0.24%, to end at 17,599.15.

