FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,073.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers in the last two sessions and bought stocks worth Rs 4,797.1 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest since Oct. 26, when investors bought equity worth Rs 6,558.4 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,20,434 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.