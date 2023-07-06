FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,641.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

However, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the fourth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,351.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 19,111 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 95,518 crore of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.