FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Seventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,085.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,085.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a seven-day buying streak, as they sold Rs 438.9 crore worth of equities.
Institutions have bought Rs 41,397 crore worth of equities in May so far—the highest buying since August 2022. They have been net buyers of Rs 26,818 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
The Sensex closed 123 points up, or 0.20%, at 62,969.13, while the Nifty ended higher by 35 points, or 0.19%, at 18,633.85.
