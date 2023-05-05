FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 777.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 2,198.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 39,318.07 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023