FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Seven Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 882.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row on Monday.
Domestic institutional investors snapped three-day selling streak and turned buyers. They bought stocks worth Rs 351.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 48,070.5 crore.
Indian equity benchmarks gained for the the sixth straight day to end at four-week high on Monday even as major global markets remained shut for Easter.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,846.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.