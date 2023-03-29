FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and bought equities worth Rs 822.9 crore. They snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,915.4 crore.