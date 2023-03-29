FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and bought equities worth Rs 822.9 crore. They snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,915.4 crore.
Indian equity benchmarks ended the day higher, as they recovered after drifting lower amid volatility on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 346 points up, or 0.60%, at 57,960.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 129 points, or 0.76%, at 17,080.70.