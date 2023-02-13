FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,322.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 521.7 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 45,556.5 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.