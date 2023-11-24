FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities stayed net buyers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,625.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued to be buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 134.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 96,349 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.