FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors continued to be net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 705.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 96,079 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points up, or 0.47%, at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, higher at 19,765.20.
