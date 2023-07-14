FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers on Friday, in a week where they mopped up stocks in all but one session.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,636.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers of equities and offloaded stocks worth Rs 772.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 30,660 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,07,067 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.