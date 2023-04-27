ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 97.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 48,150.2 crore worth of stocks...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 97.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 48,150.2 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 349 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 102 points, or 0.57%, to end at 17,915.05
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT