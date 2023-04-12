FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Ninth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,907.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row on Wednesday.
Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 225.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian equities so far in 2023, offloading stocks worth around Rs 45,819.8 crore.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the eighth straight day to end at a seven-week high on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 235 points, or 0.39%, higher at 60,392.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 90 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,812.40.
India's retail inflation cooled to 5.66% in March from 6.44% in February, while the country's industrial output expanded to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January.