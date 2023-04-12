FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,907.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 225.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian equities so far in 2023, offloading stocks worth around Rs 45,819.8 crore.