FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,115.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,317.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 34,444 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,851 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.