FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,995.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 337.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 47,148 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 88,257 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.