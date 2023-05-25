FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained buyers for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.

They snapped the longest buying spree of 16 days in 2023 on May 19.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 589.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fifth straight day and bought Rs 338.4 crore worth of equities.

Institutions have bought Rs 34,805 crore worth of equities in May so far, and have been net buyers of Rs 20,226 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.