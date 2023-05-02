FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,997.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping two days buying streak, and sold stocks worth Rs 394.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 42,848.5 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.