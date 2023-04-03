FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 321.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 328.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,235.7 crore.