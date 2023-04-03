ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 321.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 321.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 328.2 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offlo...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 321.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 328.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,235.7 crore.
The Sensex closed 115 points up, or 0.19%, at 59,106.44, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 38 points, or 0.22%, at 17,398.05.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
ADVERTISEMENT