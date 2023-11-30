FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 8,147.8 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, with the highest investment in November.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 8,147.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after staying buyers for seven sessions and offloaded stocks worth Rs 780.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,04,972 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 86.53 points up, or 0.13%, at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 36.55 points, or 0.18%, higher at 20,133.15.