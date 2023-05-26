FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 350.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained buyers for the fifth day in a row on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 350.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the sixth straight day and bought Rs 1,841 crore worth of equities.
Institutions have bought Rs 37,317 crore worth of equities in May so far, the highest buying since August 2022. They have been net buyers of Rs 22,738 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
Stock Market Today
On Friday, Indian equity benchmarks rose nearly 1%, the most in over two weeks. The headline indices advanced for the second consecutive session and ended higher on a weekly basis.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 629 points up, or 1.02%, at 62,501.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 178 points, or 0.97%, at 18,499.35.