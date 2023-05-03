FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day, and offloaded stocks worth Rs 583.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 41,510.4 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.