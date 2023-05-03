FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day, and offloaded stocks worth Rs 583.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 41,510.4 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex snapped an eight-day winning streak, while the Nifty broke a six-day gain to end lower on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on credit policy.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 161 points, or 0.26%, lower at 61,193.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 58 points, or 0.32%, at 18,089.85.