FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 806.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 947.2 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so fa...
Domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 947.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 49,428.9 crore.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 418 points higher, or 0.99%, at 59,689.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 159 points, or 0.91%, to end at 17,557.05.
Anjali Rai
