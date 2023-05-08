FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,123.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 245.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 37,194.3 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.