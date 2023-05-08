ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,123.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,123.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 245.3 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 37,194.3 crore worth of stocks ...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,123.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 245.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 37,194.3 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 710 points up, or 1.16%, at 61,764.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 203 points, or 1.12%, at 18,271.80.
Opinion
Sensex, Nifty Rise The Most In Five Weeks As Private Banks, NBFCs Gain: Market Wrap
Opinion
Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO: All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT