FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 342.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 264 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 47,727.7 crore.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing above the 60,000 level and the Nifty 50 over the 17,700 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points higher, or 0.52%, at 60,157.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 98 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,722.30.