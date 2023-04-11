FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing above the 60,000 level and the Nifty 50 over the 17,700 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points higher, or 0.52%, at 60,157.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 98 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,722.30.