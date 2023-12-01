ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Sixth Straight Session
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to the NSE.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,14,716 crore worth of ...
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,14,716 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 493 points or 0.74% up at 67,481.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 135 points or 0.67% higher at 20,267.90.
Opinion
Nifty Closes At Record, Sensex Over 67,400 As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT