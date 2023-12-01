FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Sixth Straight Session

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,14,716 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.