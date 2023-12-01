BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For Sixth Straight Session
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Sixth Straight Session

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to the NSE.

01 Dec 2023, 06:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Lukasz Radziejewski/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Lukasz Radziejewski/ Unsplash)

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,14,716 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 493 points or 0.74% up at 67,481.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 135 points or 0.67% higher at 20,267.90.

ALSO READ

Nifty Closes At Record, Sensex Over 67,400 As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap

Opinion
Nifty Closes At Record, Sensex Over 67,400 As ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT