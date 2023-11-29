FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 71.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 2,360.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,658 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.