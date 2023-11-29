ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 71.9 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 71.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 2,360.8 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,658 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, acco...
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 71.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 2,360.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,658 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 727.71 points, or 1.1%, up at 66,901.91, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 206.9 points, or 1.04%, higher at 20,096.60.
Opinion
Nifty's 2024 Performance Hinges On Lok Sabha Election, Bond Yields: CLSA
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT