FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 432.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 516.6 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 5,341.80 crore worth of Indian equities so far in February, but have remained net sellers of Rs 43,819.1 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.