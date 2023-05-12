ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Buyers For Twelfth Straight Day In Longest Buying Streak In 2023
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,014.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the twelfth day in a row on Friday, marking their longest buying spree so far in 2023.
Domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a third day, and sold stocks worth Rs 922.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 31,567.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,027.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,314.80.
