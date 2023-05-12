FPIs Stay Buyers For Twelfth Straight Day In Longest Buying Streak In 2023

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the twelfth day in a row on Friday, marking their longest buying spree so far in 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,014.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a third day, and sold stocks worth Rs 922.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 31,567.7 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.