FPIs Stay Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained buyers for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

They snapped the longest buying spree of 16 days in 2023 on Feb. 19.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,185.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fourth straight day and bought Rs 300.9 crore worth of equities.

Institutions have bought Rs 33,307 crore worth of equities in May so far, and have been net buyers of Rs 18,728 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.