FPIs Stay Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 182.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities were buyers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
They snapped the longest buying spree of 16 days in 2023 on Friday.
Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and bought Rs 397.3 crore worth of equities.
Institutions have bought Rs 32,988 crore worth of equities in May so far, and have been net buyers of Rs 18,409 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
The first half of May saw overseas investors mopping up stocks worth Rs 24,739 crore—the highest buying since November 2022—according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
"A major trend in FPI investment is the steady increase in inflows to Japan, India, South Korea and Indonesia and the declining enthusiasm for China. The Chinese market has been steadily declining in recent days in response to poor corporate results. The reverse is happening in India," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 18 points, or 0.03%, to close at 61,981.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 34 points, or 0.18%, at 18,348.