FPIs Stay Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were buyers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

They snapped the longest buying spree of 16 days in 2023 on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 182.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and bought Rs 397.3 crore worth of equities.

Institutions have bought Rs 32,988 crore worth of equities in May so far, and have been net buyers of Rs 18,409 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.