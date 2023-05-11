FPIs Stay Buyers For The Eleventh Day, Their Longest Buying Spree In 2023

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eleventh day in a row on Thursday, marking their longest buying spree in the year so far.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 837.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a second day, and sold stocks worth Rs 200.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 32,581.8 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.