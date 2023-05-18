ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Buyers For The 16th Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 970.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for 16 days in a row on Thursday, marking the longest buying spree so far in 2023.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 970.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 850 crore, the NSE data showed.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to close at 61,431.74, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.26% to end at 18,134.50.
