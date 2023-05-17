ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Buyers For The 15th Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 149.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for 15 days in a row on Wednesday, marking the longest buying spree so far in 2023.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 149.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 203.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for 15 days in a row on Wednesday, marking the longest buying spree so far in 2023.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 149.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 203.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 372 points, or 0.60%, down at 61,560.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 105 points, or 0.57%, at 18,181.75.
Opinion
Global Fund Inflows Help Drive Indian Stocks Toward New Record
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT