FPIs Stay Buyers For The 14th Straight Day; Longest Buying Streak In 2023

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for 14 days in a row on Tuesday, marking the longest buying spree so far in 2023.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,406.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 886.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 413 points down, or 0.66%, at 61,932.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 112 points, or 0.61%, at 18,286.50.