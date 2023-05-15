FPIs Stay Buyers For The 13th Straight Day; Longest Buying Streak In 2023

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for 13 days in a row on Monday, marking the longest buying spree so far in 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,685.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping a three-day selling streak and bought stocks worth Rs 191.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 29,882.4 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.