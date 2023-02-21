ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 525.8 crore, according to data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday after a two-day selling spree. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 525.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 235.2 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 42,506.2 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The BSE Sensex closed 19 points lower, or 0.03%, at 60,672.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 17,826.70.
