FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday after a two-day selling spree. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 525.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 235.2 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 42,506.2 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.