FPIs Snap Two-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,236.5 crore.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after two days on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,236.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 552.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,820 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points down, or 0.36%, at 67,596.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 59 points, or 0.29%, lower at 20,133.30.
